Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnstown Presbyterian Church
Johnstown, OH
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Johnstown Presbyterian Church
Johnstown, OH
More Obituaries for Steven LeClair
Steven Ray LeClair


1948 - 2020
Steven Ray LeClair Obituary
Steven Ray LeClair

Johnstown - Steven Ray LeClair of Johnstown, 71, passed away on February 9, 2020 at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, where he had been treated for a swift, but hard-fought battle with cardiac amyloidosis. Family will be accepting visitors on Sunday, February 16, from 2-4pm at the Johnstown Presbyterian Church in Johnstown, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following at 4pm. Care will be provided by Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home in Johnstown. Pastor Kevin Heckathorn officiating. Steven was born October 31, 1948 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to Winifred LeClair and the late Bernard LeClair. He was a graduate of Two Rivers High School. Steven enlisted into the USAF and became a Major in the Air Force during the course of his career as a serviceman. He received a PhD in Industrial/ Electrical Engineering and Manufacturing from The Arizona State University. Steven worked at WPAFB as Chief Scientist at Materials Directorate. He then worked for The Missile Defense Agency in Washington, DC, and retired from the Navy Research Lab. He was a fellow of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers, holds a number of patents, and published many papers in professional journals. After retirement he loved traveling with his wife, Marilyn, around various parts of the country, especially the national parks. He also enjoyed spending time at his second home in Cleveland, TN. He developed a love for woodworking and construction. He enjoyed quiet time on his pontoon boat in Tennessee, but also the louder times driving the grandchildren around the lake to swim, ski, and explore. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Slagenweit) LeClair of Johnstown, Ohio; His mother Winifred LeClair of Two Rivers, Wisconsin. His sisters Pam Garzone, Gail Burton, Laura LeClair, Faye French, and brothers Stan LeClair and Kevin LeClair. He is also survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Felix) LeClair Apfaltrer of New York, stepchildren Melinda (Andrew) Hockaday of Laguna Beach, CA, Dr. Eston (Mindy) Wenger of Cleveland, TN, and Katrina (Trevor) Dyce of Hebron, OH; His pride and joy were his 11 grandchildren: Ella, Felix, and Aurelia Apfaltrer, Bridget, Claire, and Olivia Hockaday, Paige, Andrew, and Ava Wenger, and Chloe and Aidan Dyce. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard "Ben" LeClair, and his brother-in-law Earl Hendershot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Journey Into Hope, c/o Richard Taylor, New Life Christian Church; P.O. Box 89, Linden, TN 37096. (Dominican Mission Fund). journeyintohope.org Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
