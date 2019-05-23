|
|
Susan A. Blahnik
Sturgeon Bay - Susan A. Blahnik, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home with family by her side.
She was born July 19, 1945 in Manitowoc, the daughter of the late Milton and June (Blahnik) Hanson. Susan graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1963. On August 22, 1970, she married George Blahnik in Manitowoc. She worked for the Waukesha School District as a Kindergarten Aide for several years after her family was raised. They retired to Sturgeon Bay in 2000 and she worked at Younkers for Estee Lauder cosmetics.
Susan was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, helped as a greeter there and also with funeral luncheons at the church. She enjoyed cooking, following the Green Bay Packers and the Badgers, watching The Voice and American Idol, dining out and volunteering at Door County Medical Center. She loved shopping and running into friends to catch up.
Surviving are her husband, George; two daughters, Dr. Lissa Blahnik of New York, New York, Amy Blahnik of Chicago, IL; and sister Doris (Walter) Wilms of Lakeville, MN.
Preceding her in death are her parents, June and Milton, and brother, Ronald.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Fr. Carl Schmitt officiating. Friends may call at the church Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Susan may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 23 to May 25, 2019