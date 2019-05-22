Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
First German Ev. Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First German Ev. Lutheran Church
Manitowoc - Susan A. Holdorf, age 69, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the family residence.

Sue was born on May 7, 1950 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Milton and Mabel Waskow Sloggett. Sue was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1968. She continued her education at the Gale Institute in Minneapolis. She had been employed at Bank First National of Manitowoc. On July 11, 1970 she married Thomas Holdorf at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Sue was a member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at First German Ev. Lutheran School library.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Tom; one son: Terry (Deedy) Holdorf, Manitowoc; one daughter: Melissa (Ryan) Christensen, Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Jon, Jacob, and Joel Christensen; Martin and Madison Holdorf; one sister: Jean (Robert) Young, Brenham, Texas; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Milton and Mabel Sloggett; and two sisters: Nancy Tesarik and Connie Cummings.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Johnston. Cremation will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Relatives and friends may call at First German Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requested memorials in Sue's name to First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 22, 2019
