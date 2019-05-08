|
Susan Ann O'Leary
Manitowoc - Susan Ann O'Leary, age 67, of Manitowoc, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Artisan Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Sue was born on January 3, 1952 in St Paul, MN, daughter of Enid Susan (Busse) O'Leary and the late Lee Alfred O'Leary. She attended local area schools and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1970. Sue also graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie in 1975. She worked as a kindergarten teacher with the Superior, Wisconsin School District until her retirement in 2008. Sue was instrumental in piloting the Full Day-Every Day Kindergarten program in the State of Wisconsin. She received the Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence in 2007. Through the years Sue was active with the Girl Scouts of America, including Troop 215 of Manitowoc led by Mona Moen; Wisconsin Kindergarten Association, serving as president; Delta Kappa Gamma; Friends of the Wisconsin State Parks; the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, MN; Lake Superior Reading Council, serving as president; Superior Junior Women's Club, serving three years as president; and Chapter AD-BG, Wisconsin of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Survivors include her mother: Enid Susan (Busse) O'Leary, Manitowoc; one sister: Karen Jewell O'Leary, Manitowoc; one brother and sister-in-law: Lee Andrew O'Leary and Julie (Handl) O'Leary, Manitowoc; two nieces: Erin Kay (Kasey) Kozlowski and Maureen Elizabeth O'Leary, both of Manitowoc; three step-nieces: Jacqueline Elaine Meissner, Jennifer Ann Meissner, both of Manitowoc; Jolene Marie Meissner, Milwaukee; grand-nephew: Kade Alexander Kozlowski, Manitowoc; aunts & uncles include: Annamae (Busse) and Thomas A. Pfeiler, Lake Forest, IL; Joyce (O'Leary) Weston, Madison; cousins and many special friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father: Lee Alfred O'Leary; grandparents: Marvin and Mae (Verhulst) Busse and Lee Andrew and Dorothy Jewell (Galloway) O'Leary; aunts and uncles: John C. Weston, Ann (O'Leary) and Russell Marineau, Reginald and Marjorie (Nack) Busse; and cousin: Reginald Busse III.
Memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinsons.org); Harbor House Crisis Shelters or Faith Church Food Pantry in Superior, WI; Chapter AD-BG of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Superior, WI; The Great Lakes Aquarium, Duluth, MN; or a . The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Artisan Assisted Living and Memory Care for the compassion shown to Sue in her final years. In memory of Sue, please spend time reading books to a child.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 8, 2019