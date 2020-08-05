Susan "Susie" BrubakerSheboygan - Susan "Susie" Brubaker, 71, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Susie loved people, she loved talking to people and everyone she met seemed to love her too. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.Susie is survived by her son Dave Brubaker; daughter Jennifer Brubaker; grandchildren Zachary Brubaker, Justice Brubaker, Jaquan Judkins and LaVontae Judkins; great-grandson Jensen Paul; siblings Jim (Dar) Engle, Steve (Debbie) Engle, Edie (Dean) Vandusen, Roxanne (Tim) Engle; special friend Joe Reed as well as many nieces, nephews and other friends.She is preceded in death by her parents Virginia and Richard Strassburg, first husband David Brubaker and second husband, Donald Wicihowski.In accordance with Susie's wishes, a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Howards Grove Community Center, 913 S. Wisconsin Dr., Howards Grove, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. where family and friends can share memories of Susie's life.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the inpatient and outpatient staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their wonderful care of Susie.