Susan C. Schleis, age 63, of Manitowoc passed peacefully into eternal life on April 9, 2020 (with her eldest child by her side) at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay, WI, after a brave and courageous fight with cancer. She battled like a true warrior until the very end.
Sue was born on March 30, 1957 in Green Bay, WI, child of Arthur Vanderveren and Dorothy Heesaker. She was a graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School, Class of 1975. She went on to earn a degree at LTC as a Pharmacy Technician. Whether it was on the pharmacy floor, or the factory floor, she was one of the very hardest and most dedicated workers to her craft that there possibly could be.
That dedication was magnified when it came to her family and friends. Sue gave everything of herself to others and lived to make those around her happier. Sue loved time with family and hosting gatherings so she could cook for everyone. She enjoyed and cherished travel with family (whether it be a one day or one-week trip). Time spent with her husband, kids, grandkids, and other friends is all she needed to be content. Sue (surprising to most) loved to watch the warriors of the UFC go to battle every weekend, and in many ways, watching them helped her in her own fight.
Sue simply glowed. She lit up every room she every walked in, not only with her sparkling kind eyes and sweet warm smile, but with her pure, giant heart of gold that touched nearly everyone she came across. She truly was the brightest, sweetest, most giving, and caring souls wherever she was. Her love will be forever etched into all those who were honored enough to have been in her life. We will miss you forever.
Survivors include: her husband Joe Schleis; her three children: Kurt (Jolene) Scherer, Nic Wachowski, Michele Wachowski (Brian Cherney); three step-children: Kiley (Dean) Ouradnik, Tyler (Bre) Schleis, Zach Schleis; her grandchildren: Kameron, Karson, and Karter Scherer, Devin Wachowski, Devon and Bryce Kolbeck, Keshaun McAllister, Kasen and Marley Schleis, Kohlton Siemers-Ouradnik, Sean and Brandon Kotanen; three siblings: Hank (Betty) Vanderveren, George Vanderveren, Mari (Leon) Rushing; three half-siblings: Barbara (Ron) Gay, Charlene Geier, Sue (Steve) Rice; and many nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her two parents Dorothy and Arthur, Charlie Beyer, daughter-at-heart Cheryl Kotanen, two half-siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date when we can all be together.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the amazing nurses and cancer care workers at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Two Rivers and to the outstanding care given by all at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020