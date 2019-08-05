|
|
Susan E. Fischer
Cato - Susan E. Fischer, age 73, of Cato, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home.
Susan was born July 7, 1946 in Reedsville, daughter of the late Harvey and Anita (Goldbeck) Wolf. She was a graduate of Reedsville High School with the Class of 1964. Susan was united in marriage to Michael Fischer on September 7, 1968 in Clarks Mills. She had worked for Ariens in Brillion, Wisconsin Fuel & Light in Manitowoc and retired from Wisconsin Public Service of Green Bay in 2006. Susan was a lifetime member of St. John St.James Lutheran Church, Reedsville. She was an avid reader and loved animals, especially her pet cat "Mary".
Survivors include her husband Michael Fischer, Cato; one brother: David Wolf, Wichita, KS; one niece: Carrie (Mike) Sharpe, Wichita, KS; one great niece Gabriella Sharpe; one aunt: Betty Wolf, Brillion; five sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Charlotte (Tony) Schambureck, Valders; Mary (Joe) Getsfried, Kaukauna; Barbara (Gary) Hopfensperger, Wild Rose; Kathleen (Paul) Sattler, Larabee; Susan (Peter) Popp, St. Nazianz; 10 nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law: Joyce Norris; one brother-in-law: Paul Fischer; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Daniel & Marie Fischer.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, corner of Highways 310 & B, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Darin Aden with entombment to follow services.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders is assisting the Fischer family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and therapists at The Bay at North Ridge for the wonderful care they gave Susie while she was there.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019