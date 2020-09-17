Susan E. "$uzie" Monka
Two Rivers - Susan E. "$uzie" Monka, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.
$uzie was born July 22, 1937 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Albert and Lillian (Weber) Monka. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1956. In November of 1957 she was united in marriage to Gene Hoida. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1971.
$uzie had worked as a clerk for many years with the Schroeders Department Store in Two Rivers. She loved to sew, take walks, loved the lake, loved to sing in the church choir and gave the greatest hugs.
Survivors include her children: Thomas & Maria Hoida, Two Rivers; Nancy Reich, Two Rivers; Jane Hoida, FL; Michael (Lauren) Hess, Tx; three grandchildren: Adam Reich, Austin & Lillian Hess; one great grandson: Cam Reich; one sister: Mary Krey, Milwaukee; two brothers and three sisters-in-law: William & Sandra Monka; DeAnn Monka; Michael & Bonnie Monka, all of Two Rivers; John Hess - Father of Michael Hess; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. $uzie was preceded in death by one son-in-law John Reich, one brother Robert Monka, one brother-in-law Richard Krey, sister-in-law Phyllis Barner and Joan M. Gerroll.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
In place of flowers, the family strongly suggests that donations in $uzie's name be made to the following: St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Green Bay Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice
.
Due to the current health pandemic, social distancing and face masks are required for both the visitation and the service.