1/1
Susan E. "$Uzie" Monka
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan E. "$uzie" Monka

Two Rivers - Susan E. "$uzie" Monka, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.

$uzie was born July 22, 1937 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Albert and Lillian (Weber) Monka. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1956. In November of 1957 she was united in marriage to Gene Hoida. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1971.

$uzie had worked as a clerk for many years with the Schroeders Department Store in Two Rivers. She loved to sew, take walks, loved the lake, loved to sing in the church choir and gave the greatest hugs.

Survivors include her children: Thomas & Maria Hoida, Two Rivers; Nancy Reich, Two Rivers; Jane Hoida, FL; Michael (Lauren) Hess, Tx; three grandchildren: Adam Reich, Austin & Lillian Hess; one great grandson: Cam Reich; one sister: Mary Krey, Milwaukee; two brothers and three sisters-in-law: William & Sandra Monka; DeAnn Monka; Michael & Bonnie Monka, all of Two Rivers; John Hess - Father of Michael Hess; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. $uzie was preceded in death by one son-in-law John Reich, one brother Robert Monka, one brother-in-law Richard Krey, sister-in-law Phyllis Barner and Joan M. Gerroll.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

In place of flowers, the family strongly suggests that donations in $uzie's name be made to the following: St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Green Bay Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Due to the current health pandemic, social distancing and face masks are required for both the visitation and the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
11:30 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein & Stangel Funeral Home Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 16, 2020
A picture I will always remember. :)
Brian Cerkas
Friend
September 16, 2020
Susie was a wonderful lady and a good friend to my wife in her last days at Harbor View. She always laughed when I would bring a banana for breakfast when visiting. Brian Cerkas husband to Lynn Cerkas
Brian Cerkas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved