Susan E. Zierer
Manitowoc - Susan E. Zierer, age 73, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.
Susan was born on June 4, 1946 in Two Rivers. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Bernice Nemetz Elfner. Susan attended Washington High School in Two Rivers and graduated with the class of 1964. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at North Ridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for 30 years. On October 18, 1969 she married Eugene H. Zierer at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Susan loved to crochet, making crafts and going to craft shows. She enjoyed frequent visits to the Oneida Casino with her husband. Susan greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene; three children: Tami Gosz, Manitowoc: Troy Zierer, Green Bay: and Terri Zierer, Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Ashley and Hunter Gosz and Mitchel Helke; brothers and sisters: Sandy (Lee) Vanderbloemen, Two Rivers; Diane (Barry) Ayers, Morganton, NC; Jeanne (Doug) Wilson, Morganton, NC; Tracy (Bob) Shemenkowski, Cleveland, WI; Lisa Gagnon, Two Rivers; John Gagnon, Two Rivers; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Bernice Elfner; one brother: Mark Elfner; one sister and brother-in-law: Lynn (Dallas) Wiese.
A private family gathering will take place at a later time. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 25, 2019