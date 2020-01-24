|
|
Susan L. Smith
Manitowoc - Susan L. Smith, age 72, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Susan was born in Manitowoc, on April 12, 1947, to the late Louis and Mary (Reed) Smith, Sr. For most of Susan's childhood, she lived in Chippewa Falls. In 1983 she moved back to Manitowoc, living at Rainbow House. Susan worked in Production at Ascend Services Inc. (formerly Holiday House), Manitowoc, until 2015. Afterwards, she joined Ascend Day Services, enjoying many community outings, craft activities, artwork, and visiting with friends. She loved listening to music and especially her weekly music therapy classes at Rainbow House. Susan also enjoyed visiting friends and family, playing cards, and helping staff with meal planning. In her younger years, Susan loved walks around the block, and also competed in Manitowoc's Special Olympics.
Survivors include her three sisters, two brothers, and their spouses: Charles Smith, Viroqua; Barbara Smith, Manitowoc; Christine (Lloyd) Lutze, Newton; Louis Smith, Jr., La Crosse; Michelle (Arthur) Zuehlke, Manitowoc. Also surviving, nieces and nephews: Cameron Smith; Leslie (Jacob) Schweitzer, and daughter: Gwendolyn; Aaron (Angela) Schroeder, and children: Collin and Kaitlyn; Joshua Schroeder; Rachel Schroeder (Chad Hauke), and children: Isabella and Levi; Shannon Lutze; Benjamin (Katie) Lutze, and children: Cooper and Norah; Megan Lutze; Franklin (Jennifer) Zuehlke, and children: Sean and Lauren; Cecilia (Jason) Rieber, and children: Nico, Everett and Reed; Edward Zuehlke (Alicia Cain, and her daughter: Lucy), along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Susan is also survived by her special friend and caregiver, Susan Koch and the rest of her beloved Rainbow House Family.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave.), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez. Entombment of her cremated remains will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Mass at All-Care Reception Center, 925 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts to Rainbow House, 3100 Southbrook Ct., Manitowoc, or Ascend Services (www.ascendservicesinc.org/preservation-fund/), are very much appreciated.
The family expresses deep appreciation and thanks to Susie's Rainbow House family who loved and cared for her for many years. Also to her Ascend Services family for providing a meaningful career and activities. Many thanks to Holy Family Memorial fifth floor Nursing and Tech staff, along with HFM Hospice. With their kind and compassionate care, they made Susie's journey to heaven peaceful and pain free, while also comforting her family. Thank you to Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, for assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020