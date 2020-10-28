1/1
Susan M. VanDrisse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Van Drisse

Manitowoc - Susan M. Van Drisse, age 50, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.

Susie was born on October 7, 1970 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Joyce Welnetz Schroeder. Susie attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1988. She had been employed for over 30 years with Parker Hannifin Corporation. On October 30, 2004 she married David J. Van Drisse at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Susie was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, a fan of the New York Jets football team, volunteered at the Manitowoc Chiefs Club House and especially enjoyed watching her son Sawyer participating in sporting events.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, David, one son, Sawyer, at home; one brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Christina Schroeder and their two children, Cameron and Ashley, Manitowoc; mother-in-law, Janice Van Drisse, Two Rivers; father-in-law, Gilbert (Kim) Van Drisse, Two Rivers; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Joyce Schroeder.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. A private luncheon for the family will follow the committal services at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masking will be required for the safety of the family and people attending the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved