Susan M. Van Drisse
Manitowoc - Susan M. Van Drisse, age 50, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Susie was born on October 7, 1970 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Joyce Welnetz Schroeder. Susie attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1988. She had been employed for over 30 years with Parker Hannifin Corporation. On October 30, 2004 she married David J. Van Drisse at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Susie was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, a fan of the New York Jets football team, volunteered at the Manitowoc Chiefs Club House and especially enjoyed watching her son Sawyer participating in sporting events.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, David, one son, Sawyer, at home; one brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Christina Schroeder and their two children, Cameron and Ashley, Manitowoc; mother-in-law, Janice Van Drisse, Two Rivers; father-in-law, Gilbert (Kim) Van Drisse, Two Rivers; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Joyce Schroeder.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. A private luncheon for the family will follow the committal services at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masking will be required for the safety of the family and people attending the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.