Susan (Eckels) Skarda
Manitowoc - Susan (Eckels) Skarda, 94, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones physically and in spirit on December 22, 2019. At a meager 4 pounds, Susan came into this world on April 8, 1925 as the only daughter to Stanley and Blanche (Schuette) Eckels and set out to prove she had a lot to accomplish over the next 94 years.
Susan graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943 and went on to graduate with a degree in psychology and sociology from Rockford College in Rockford, IL in 1947. She married the love of her life Ralph A. Skarda on April 5, 1952 and supported him for over 60 years as a loving wife, and in the bowling and golf businesses at Meadow Lanes and Meadow Links.
Susan spent 30+ years as a proud homemaker, raising five children using all the psychology she learned in college, but most importantly with all the love and compassion that was inherent. It was during these years and well beyond that she also offered her skills, talents and time to many charitable organizations and community efforts. She was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church holding Elder and Deacon positions. Singing in the choir, however, was her ultimate passion. She was a 59-year member of PEO and volunteered many years as a leader in the Girl Scouts, earning the council's top award in 1976 (Community Association award merit). She donated her time to Memorial Hospital, Junior Service League, and the Job's Daughters organization, helping many young girls develop their leadership skills. Her generosity and charity work were tireless. As a lifetime Booster Club supporter, she contributed to Lincoln High School athletics programs and was a regular participant in golf and bowling leagues over the years.
Music and the arts were a very important part of Susan's life and as a member of the Capital Civic Center she spent many wonderful outings at this favorite venue. Also, while supporting the Rahr-West Museum she helped to augment numerous special cultural programs. Susan was an avid bridge player, belonging to several groups and only ending her playing days during this past year. She also loved baking (not cooking) and delivered hundreds of plates of homemade Christmas goodies to many people over the years. When an organization needed a craft or sewing project, she was the first to donate her time and talents.
What everyone will remember the most about Sue is her sweet demeanor, her heart of gold and her great big, wonderful smile. The endless laughter and joy she radiated will live on in her family for generations.
Susan is survived by her five children, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Catherine (David) Conant, Newport Beach, CA and their four children: Taylor (Peagan), Newport Beach, CA, Catie, Costa Mesa, CA, Kellie, Dallas, TX, and Emily, Longmont, CO; Stanley (Lizzie Locke) Skarda, Odessa, FL; Steve (Faith) Skarda, Manitowoc and their two children: Sara (Derek) Wagner, Ellenton, FL, and Travis Skarda, Costa Mesa, CA; Amy (Oscar) Swanson, Manitowoc and their two children: Turner, Wauwatosa, WI, and Logan, Manitowoc; Nancy (Spencer) Smith and their two children: Trenton and Mason, Eagan, MN; three great grandsons: Grant and Bryce Wagner and Vanderbilt Conant; and one great granddaughter: Aurelia Conant, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Skarda; parents Stanley and Blanche Eckels; four brothers and four sisters-in-law: Phillip (Mary) Eckels, Fred (Nan) Eckels, James (Ellen) Eckels, and David (Patti) Eckels.
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at the First Presbyterian Church, 502 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Judine Duerwaechter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the Skarda family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Susan Skarda to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to give a very special thanks to Susan's caregivers Laura Hayes-Stoeger and Kathy Nichols for their extraordinary care during this past year, as well as Andrew Nichols and Jane Solkowski. All four angels through their loving and compassionate care allowed Susan to realize her wishes of staying in her home. We are forever grateful. Also, a special heartfelt thanks to Jane Zanotti, a dear friend who visited regularly throughout the years.
Susan will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 19, 2020