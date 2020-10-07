Suzanne Kuemmet Berglund



Suzanne Marie Christina Kuemmet Berglund, 62, left this world for a new journey on September 26th, 2020.



She was born on March 27th, 1958 in Sheboygan, WI, to John and Marie-Claire Kuemmet. She attended Lincoln High School, later obtaining her Associate degree in Paralegal Studies from District One Technical Institute in Eau Claire, WI.



She married John Berglund on September 8th, 1990, at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc, WI, and they celebrated 30 years of marriage.



She and John moved to Sturgeon Bay, WI in 1990, where they raised two sons: Mason John Berglund and Levi William Berglund.



Suzanne lived to be mom to her sons, and instilled a love for all things creative to them. Her smile filled the room but was always biggest when talking about how proud she was of "her boys."



Her philosophy in life was simple: Love others, exist in peace and harmony with nature, and look at life with awe. Be kind, smile, and be creative.



She lived with cancer her last 7 years, but she never lost her positive attitude or fighting spirit. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.



Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ubaid Nawaz and DoorCancer for their outstanding dedication and support.



Suzanne is survived by her husband, John Berglund, her two sons, Mason (Stephanie Schwenke) and Levi Berglund, and siblings Michelle, George (Karen) and Marcel Kuemmet, as well as nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Josephine, and brothers John and Pierre.



Due to the nationwide pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Suzanne's life will be held at a later date.









