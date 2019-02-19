|
|
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
|
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo
|
|
|
Suzanne M. Schoshinski
Wauwatosa - Suzanne M. "Sue" Schoshinski (Nee Clark) passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on February 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sue is survived by her eleven lucky children: Mary Ellen (Jim "Flyer") Felde, Ann (Russ) Miller, Jim Schoshinski, John (Jen) Schoshinski, Bill (Karen) Schoshinski, Cathy Schoshinski, Patti (Keith) Debroux, Tom (Holli) Schoshinski, Dan (Vicki) Schoshinski, Kevin Schoshinski and Michele (Ken) Jones; 25 adoring grandchildren: Sara Felde (Matt Scherrer), Michelle Felde, Katie (Andy) Mettille, Justin (Nikki) Miller, Tyler Miller, Praneetha Miller, Justine (Mike) Dalebroux, Taylor Schoshinski, Rachel Shultis, Pete (Kim) Woodkey, Dottie (Josh) Olson, Jake (Hattie) Ledvina, Mairyn Schoshinski, Kaeson Debroux, Cameron Debroux, Ryleigh Debroux, Jamie (John) Freier, Kristi (Chad) Meyer, Cara Schoshinski, Delaney Schoshinski, Cassidy Schoshinski, Brandan Jones, Austin Jones, Brady Jones and Grayson Jones; and 14 great-grandchildren: Kylie, Teagan, Ezlie, Ryan, Delsin, Kolson, Lily, Novie, Clementine, Nell, Emmylou, Charlie, Penny and Carson. Also survived by her sister Nora (Don) Kohlbeck of Camarillo, CA, brother Pat Clark of Carson City, NV, brothers-in-law Bob (Joan) Schoshinski of Garrett Park, MD and Jim (Carol) Schoshinski of Green Bay, WI, and sister-in-law Susie (Bill) Conley of Lexington, KY. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sue was born on August 29, 1932 to Laura May (Connell) and Giles F. Clark and grew up in Wauwatosa. She attended St. Jude the Apostle Grade School and Pius XI High School in Wauwatosa. She graduated from Mount Mary College in 1954 and became a teacher at Luther Burbank School in Milwaukee. On September 10, 1955 she married the love of her life, William O. "Bill" Schoshinski. She and Bill lived in Milwaukee until he graduated from dental school at Marquette University in 1961 and then moved their growing family first to Berlin, WI, then to Reedsville, WI, Manitowoc, WI and finally Whitelaw, WI. After her children were grown, Sue went back to work as a teacher at Children's House, a Montessori pre-school in Two Rivers, WI where she was a beloved teacher for 19 years. After Bill's death in 2011, Sue moved back to her beloved Wauwatosa to be closer to family.
Sue was a gentle, patient and fun mom, grandma and great-grandma. She had twinkly Irish eyes and a beautiful smile. She and Bill shared a quick wit and a love of sports. Sue knew more about football, baseball, basketball and golf than many play-by-play announcers. She was a diehard Brewers fan and watched or listened to every game. And on Sunday afternoons in the fall, she could be found in front of her TV wearing green and gold and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She loved to ice skate and could cut a beautiful and precise figure eight - to the delight and amazement of her children. She was agile and fearless enough do a cartwheel on her birthday every year until she was in her 80s.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Bill, brother Giles F. Clark, Jr., sister-in-law Barbara Clark and grandson Nicholas Miller.
Her children would like to thank our brother Kevin and our sister Mary Ellen for their tireless and loving care of Mom over her last years.
Funeral services will be 11:11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Entombment will follow at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. led by Deacon Alan Boeldt. The visitation will continue on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11:11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers pay it forward. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More