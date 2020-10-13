Sydney Breanne Hunt
Manitowoc - Sydney Breanne Hunt passed into the arms of God, old and new, on Thursday October 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. She was born February 1, 1992 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and graduated from Lincoln High in 2010. She worked for the USPS.
Sydney was known for her beauty, dry wit, gifted artistic abilities and beautiful voice, as well as a tendency for sarcastic humor. She loved her crazy dog Gyda and quoting from Game of Thrones in perfect Gaelic brogue at odd and hilarious times, including her cousin Anthony's wedding ceremony.
She was preceded in death by her nana Jean and John Levinson and her brother-in-law, Richard Andrews. She is survived by her partner Alexsis Wimberly, her parents Galen and Patricia Hunt, sisters and brother in-law Kayla (Tom) Gries and Johnna Andrews, two nephews, Rayden, and Quintin, two nieces, Sonya and Emma, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, all who adored her more than she ever knew.
There will be a private memorial/life-celebration service for the family, Friday October 16, 2020 at Sheboygan Church of Christ, 1815 N 29th St, Sheboygan, WI. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
If desired, memorials may be sent to Bank First of Two Rivers in lieu of flowers. Her body will live on in many people due to her wishes to be a donor. Her sweet soul will live with God forever.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.