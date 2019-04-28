Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Two Rivers, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Two Rivers, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Kostrewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester J. Kostrewski


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvester J. Kostrewski Obituary
Sylvester J. Kostrewski

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Sylvester J. Kostrewski, age 88, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Sylvester was born on January 27, 1931 at the home farm, the fifth child of Anna & Isadore Kostrewski, Sr. He worked on the farm growing up and moved to the city in his early 20's. Sylvester enjoyed motorcycling and bowling.

Survivors include his brother Edward Kostrewski and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: Stanley & Mary Kostrewski; Cecilia & Raymond Wavrunek; Isadore Kostrewski, Jr.; Ann & Harold Williams; and his infant brother John, who died shortly after birth.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth at a later time.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for donation of their choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Kostrewski family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now