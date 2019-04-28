|
|
Sylvester J. Kostrewski
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Sylvester J. Kostrewski, age 88, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Sylvester was born on January 27, 1931 at the home farm, the fifth child of Anna & Isadore Kostrewski, Sr. He worked on the farm growing up and moved to the city in his early 20's. Sylvester enjoyed motorcycling and bowling.
Survivors include his brother Edward Kostrewski and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: Stanley & Mary Kostrewski; Cecilia & Raymond Wavrunek; Isadore Kostrewski, Jr.; Ann & Harold Williams; and his infant brother John, who died shortly after birth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for donation of their choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Kostrewski family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019