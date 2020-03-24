|
Sylvia G. Eberhardt
Lake Placid, FL - Sylvia G. Eberhardt, age 98, of Lake Placid, FL, died Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at her residence in Florida.
Sylvia was born on August 14, 1921 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Arnold and Olga (Stephani) Gaestel. She attended school in Manitowoc and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1939. Sylvia was a partner with her father in the Reinken Cigar Store in Manitowoc. On June 2, 1946 she was married to Allen C. Eberhardt at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. The couple retired in 1987 and moved to Florida. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2002.
She was a life member at First German Ev. Lutheran Church and a charter member of New Life Lutheran Church of Sebring Florida.
Survivors include her daughter: Joy Eberhardt, Lake Placid, FL; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister and brother-in-law: Caroline (Earl) Schwalbe; three brothers and sisters-in-laws: George (Althea) Gaestel, Melvin (Karen) Gaestel, Arnold (Lorraine) Gaestel, her son-in-law: William Douglas (Joy); grandson: Ricky Douglas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be sent to First German Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1033 S. 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, with a Memorial service to be held at a later date in Manitowoc. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020