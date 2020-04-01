|
|
Tammy K. Reigel
Marshfield - Tammy K. Reigel, 28, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. Burial will follow at Corpus Christi Cemetery, Bakerville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Tammy was born on April 17, 1991 in Marshfield to Randy and Susan (Schutz) Reigel. She graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 2009, and later received her Music Arts degree from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc. Tammy worked as an events coordinator at Silver Lake College, choir director for Columbus Middle/High School, and most recently, a choir director at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse.
She enjoyed music, reading, cooking, sewing, doing crafts, camping, traveling, having game nights, and spending time with her nephew. Tammy loved teaching and had a passion for empowering students to do things they didn't think they were capable of doing. She touched a lot of hearts and was easy to fall in love with after meeting her.
She is survived by her parents, Randy and Sue, sister, Katie (Michael) Herman and their son, Samuel. She is also survived by her grandma, Kathleen Reigel and several aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Reigel and Robert and Ruth Schutz.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all who prayed for and supported her, the students, parents, and coworkers at Columbus and Aquinas High School, as well as the oncology departments at Marshfield Medical Center and Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 10:30 am (CST) on Monday, April 6th.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com or to Rembs Funeral Home, attn: Tammy Reigel Family, 300 S. Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020