Tara Marie Marek
Genoa City - Tara Marie Marek, age 33, of Genoa City, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019, with her loving husband by her side.
Tara was born on June 3, 1986, in Manitowoc and graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School in 2004. She spent time traveling before pursuing a career in nursing. Tara's ambition and desire to care for others drove her to graduate from UW-Green Bay with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Tara was currently employed as an RN with the Aurora Cardiovascular Clinic in Lake Geneva. Tara and her husband, Joe, professed their love for one another when they united in marriage on March 8, 2019.
Tara loved spending time with her family, especially her children, being outdoors, sewing, gardening and caring for people.
Survivors include her husband: Joe Marek, and their children: Ember, Erin and Lawrence of Genoa City; her parents: Judy and Gary Tackes of Two Rivers; her brother: Zachary Cookle (special friend, Heather) of Greenfield; her sister: Holly Cookle (special friend, Adam) of Manitowoc and her niece: Bristol. She is further survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Steve and Lynnette Marek; sister-in-law: Katie (Nick) Soja and brother-in-law: Eddie Marek; along with aunts and uncles, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Francis Cookle and Geraldine Rozum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Tara was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019