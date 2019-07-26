|
Tara S. Sousek
Manitowoc - Tara S. Sousek, age 40, a Manitowoc resident, went home to her Lord and Savior, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Tara was born on September 9, 1978 in Manitowoc, daughter of Terry Lettenberger and Peggy Madson. She attended Valders High School and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On August 20, 2005 Tara married Jon Sousek at the Home of James and Ramona Madson. She worked various jobs in retail as a district sales manager. Tara enjoyed crocheting, playing Texas Hold'em and sheepshead, her dog Tiny and visiting her father's house boat. She loved helping others before herself and above all Tara loved her children and her family.
She is survived by her husband: Jon Sousek, Francis Creek; one daughter and her fiancé: Kristina Sousek and Ethan Anderson, Two Rivers; one son: James Sousek, Francis Creek; her parents: Terry (Nicole) Lettenberger, Ponca City, OK, Peggy Madson, Manitowoc; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Andrew (Danielle) Madson, Manitowoc, TJ and Kelsey (Miller) Lettenberger, Wichita, KS; two sisters and brother-in-law: Angie Lettenberger, Dodge City, KS, Jenny (Brandon) Klick, Grand Rapids, MI; one step-sister: Cierra Warner, Ponca City, OK; grandparents: Ramona Madson, Manitowoc, Richard Lettenberger, Manitowoc; special friends: Chris and Kathy Haupt, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive. Tara was preceded in death by her grandfather: James Madson; grandmother: Genrose Lettenberger; stepmother: Rebecca Kramer; brother-in-law: James Sousek.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, (928 South 14th Street) Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jim Wilson. Cremation will take place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, following the service and burial will take place at Gjerpen Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 26 to July 28, 2019