Ted R. Bokan
Manitowoc - Age 56, most recently a resident of Manitowoc, WI, formerly of Ingleside, IL passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Rainbow Hospice Ark facility in Chicago, IL, following his battle with lung cancer. He was born in 1963 in Lake Charles, LA to James L. and Barbara (nee Rexroth) Bokan and was an industrial maintenance man for Natural Ovens in Manitowoc. He was a "Jack of All Trades" & a "Master of All!"
He is survived by his mom and Thomas Coull, his father, sister Kimberly (Brian) Morris, brother Don Bokan, nieces Cassie Skenandore and Krysta Sikorski; nephews Travis (Maria) Sikorski, Quinton (Amanda) Sikorski; great nieces/nephew Ella, Breiliann/Peter; many relatives and friends. He was loved by all!
Ted's Celebration of Life will be held at Heron Creek (Shelter A) 22890 N Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1-5 pm. Attendees please bring a dish to pass.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 20, 2019