Tekla M. (Reed-Powell) Johnson
Tekla M. (Reed-Powell) Johnson

Manitowoc - Tekla M. (Reed-Powell) Johnson, age 90, died October 29th, 2020 in Manitowoc, WI.

She was born on April 22nd, 1930 in Tomahawk, WI. (her birth father died when she was a baby, she was raised by her step father, Garnett Powell). She graduated from Waupaca High School with the class of 1948. She married Raymond D. Johnson (deceased) on January 13th, 1951, in Waupaca, WI. They were blessed with four children, Timothy D. Johnson (deceased at age 27), Deborah C. (Jeff) Johnson, Julie M. (Paul) Mazzoleni, and Daniel R. (Fawn) Johnson. There are also three grandsons, Jason, Jeremiah and Kennan and two great grandsons, Lincoln and Stone.

As per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral. She will be buried in Lakeside Cemetery, Waupaca, WI, next to her son and husband. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
