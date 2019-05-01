|
|
Terri Lynne Sosnosky
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Terri Lynne Sosnosky passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her residence, after a fight with cancer.
Terri was born on January 15, 1969 in Two Rivers to Glenn and the late Bernice (DeBauche) Schultz. She was a graduate of Two Rivers High School in 1987 and then received an Associates Degree in Mechanical Design from Lakeshore Technical College in 2001. On May 15, 1990 she married Robert Sosnosky at First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc. Together they raised their daughters Megan and Lauren. Terri was a girl scout leader for several years. She enjoyed shopping with her girls and camping with her family. Terri had worked at Imperial Eastman, Hamilton's and most recently at LDI Industries, Manitowoc.
Survivors include her husband Robert and daughters Megan and Lauren, Two Rivers; her father Glenn Schultz, Two Rivers; brothers and their spouses: Michael & Brenda Schultz, Kiel; David & Christina Schultz, Two Rivers; Ricky & Janice Schultz, Manitowoc; father-in-law: Glenn Sosnosky, Sr., Manitowoc; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Terri was preceded in death by her mother Bernice Schultz, sister Nancy Schultz, nephew Christopher Schultz and mother-in-law Faye (Kautsky) Sosnosky.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center and a memorial service for Terri will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Aurora and Aurora at Home Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Terri and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2019