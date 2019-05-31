|
|
Terry A. Farr
Two Rivers - Terry A. Farr, age 65, Two Rivers, WI, peacefully left this world on May 22, 2019, with his wife Deb and sons Jamie and Jason at his side.
Terry was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Manitowoc, WI to Darrell and Carole Farr. In 1974 he married his high school sweetheart Deborah (Gauthier) Farr. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, WI., he continued his education at Acme Institute of Technology, Manitowoc as a Tool & Die Designer and Plastic Mold Engineer. There he had an opportunity to share his love for teaching as the Senior Instructor and later the Director of the Acme Institute of Technology in Hales Corners, WI. For many years Terry was employed at Trostel, Lake Geneva, WI as a Metal Component Manager. He retired from Federal Mogul, Manitowoc, WI. after 20 years as their Health and Safety Coordinator. Terry was passionate about volunteering. Over the years he was involved with the Walworth County 4-H, Two Rivers Fish and Game, Friends of Point Beach State Forest, and Great Marriages of Sheboygan where he and Deb were marriage mentors.
Spending time with his family and friends were always a top priority. His ever sense of humor and compassion to others that knew him came full circle to him in his final days. Terry enjoyed many activities, especially if it involved nature. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and backpacking. He never backed down from a challenge and started rock climbing and ice climbing at the age of 54 with his sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Deborah Farr, Two Rivers, WI. Two sons and daughters-in-law: Jamie and Amanda Farr, Plymouth, WI., Jason and Stephanie Farr, Mishicot, WI. Grandchildren: Nicholas, Tyller, Gavin, Benjamin, and Jacob. Siblings: Rick (Connie) Farr, Manitowoc, WI., Ron (Vicky) Farr, Slinger, WI., Linda (Bill) LeCaptain, Manitowoc, WI. Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Laurie (David) Meyer, Manitowoc. Sister-in-law, Cindy Koutnik, Seattle, WA. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Father and Mother-in-law Elmer and Eunice Gauthier. One sister-in-law, Natalie Gauthier. And one brother-in-law, Dr. Edward Koutnik.
A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be on Friday, June 7th, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Jed Manders and Pastor Jesse Eells, from Hope Community Church, Manitowoc, WI.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Umang Gautam and his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay, WI. And a very heartfelt thank you to the team of Aurora at Home for their support and compassion they extended to Terry and his family. Without them, the peace that surrounded Terry would not have been possible during this journey.
Terry has always been such a giving person. In death, he continued to give so that others may be spared. By donating his body to the Science Care Program, he hoped to contribute to the advancement of treatments, training of physicians and surgeons, and research to help advance medical care.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciated memorials in Terry's name to the . Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 31 to June 6, 2019