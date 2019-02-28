|
|
Terry Dean Hamblin
Manitowoc - Terry Dean Hamblin, of Manitowoc, passed away on February 23, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital, after a valiant battle with Leukemia.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 North 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Military Rites will be accorded by the AMVETS Post #99 following the service at church.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday (TODAY), February 28, 2019 at the Reinbold Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Friday morning, March 1st at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. On line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMVETS Post 99 or Ascend Services (Holiday House), Manitowoc.
Please thank a Veteran for their service.
The Reinbold and Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral services.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019