Terry Dean Hamblin
Manitowoc - Terry Dean Hamblin, of Manitowoc, passed away on February 23, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital, after a valiant battle with Leukemia.
Terry was born on October 16, 1950, to the late Russell and Norma (Cressy) Hamblin. He was a 1968 graduate of Hayward High School and a proud member of the 1968 Hayward State Baseball team. After high school, Terry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp from 1968-1972. Sergeant Hamblin served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1969-1970. Terry married Diane (Schlies) on May 24, 1975, at All Saints Catholic Church Denmark, WI. He retired from Weyerhaeuser/International Paper after 27 years to focus on his true passion: cheering on the Packers, Brewers and Manitowoc Ships. Above everything, his greatest joys in life were his children, precious grandchildren and running errands with his buddy, Justin.
Survivors include: his wife, Diane, his children and grandchildren: Eric (Holly) Hamblin; Everett and Rory, Green Bay, Amy (Kevin) Sonnemann; Ava and Brady, Manitowoc and Justin, Manitowoc. Loved ones: Diane Krueger and Joel; Amanda, Autumn, and Jared, Marion, WI; siblings: Roger (Lynn) Hamblin, Hugo, MN, Susan (Charles) Rassbach, Colleen (Larry) Pederson, Sandra (Steve) Fuller all of Hayward, WI and Karen (Steve) Blaska, Clear Lake, MN. Step-mother, Kathleen Hamblin, Baxter, MN, step-siblings: Lori Ostman, Baxter, MN, Todd (Praghna) Peterson, Naperville, IL, Robert (Jenny) Peterson, Dallas, TX; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol (Francis) Jorasz, Newton and brother-in-law, Melvin Kliment, Mishicot, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife's parents, Ben and Viola Schlies, sister- in- law, Jo Ann Kliment and niece Debra Kliment.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 North 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Military Rites will be accorded by the AMVETS Post #99 following the service at church.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Reinbold Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Friday morning, March 1st at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Terry's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Lyndsey Runaas and the staff at Froedert; Dr. Robert Taylor, and the team at St. Luke's; and the staff at Aurora Two Rivers for their care during Terry's illness. Special thank you also to Francis Jorasz, Roger Hamblin and Donna Thompson-Krohn and the Kliment Family for helping Terry throughout his illness.
To Lincoln High School, thank you for the continued support to Terry's family and for recognizing Terry in the 2018 Veteran's Day Program. Terry was honored to receive this recognition, given from Mrs. Kuehn's homeroom with Cody and Aiden presenting Terry as their Veteran.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMVETS Post 99 or Ascend Services (Holiday House), Manitowoc.
Please thank a Veteran for their service.
The Reinbold and Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral services.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019