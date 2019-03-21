Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Family Convent
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Convent Chapel
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Family Convent
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Convent Chapel,
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Sister Thelma Wiese


Sister Thelma Wiese


1936 - 2019
Sister Thelma Wiese Obituary
Sister Thelma Wiese

Manitowoc - Sister Thelma Wiese, age 82, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

The former Thelma Anastasia (Sister Bede) was born on April 28, 1936 in Lindsay, NE., daughter of the late Henry J. and Rose (Borer) Wiese. She entered the Convent in 1949 and professed her vows in 1954. Sister Thelma earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, WI and Master of Arts in the Teaching of Math from the University of Detroit, Detroit, Michigan. Sister Thelma was a teacher at St. Joseph School, Green Bay; Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, both in Wisconsin; St. Francis High School, Petoskey, Michigan; St. John School, Kamatke; San Xavier, Tucson, both in Arizona; St. Christopher, West Covina, California; and Catholic Central High, West Point, Nebraska. She was also principal at San Xavier, Tucson and St. John, Komatke, AZ. After her ministry in school, she did parish work in St. Francis of Assisi, Greenwood, Mississippi, and was involved in various services at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, since November 2018. She is a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one brother and two sisters-in-law: David (Delores) Wiese, and Rose Wise, and one sister: Alice Maresh. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Rose (Borer) Wiese; her siblings and in-laws: Edward (Dorothy) (Marjorie) Wiese, William (Cleo Mae) Wiese, Raymond (Marie Olive) Wiese, Harold (Eloise) Wiese, Richard (Ina Claire) Wiese, Leonard (Geraldine) Wiese, Beda (Bud) Behmer, Eleanor Wiese, and Richard Marsch.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Placid Stroik, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
