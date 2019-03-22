Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Family Convent
Manitowoc, WI
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Convent Chapel
Manitowoc, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Family Convent
Manitowoc, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Convent Chapel,
Manitowoc, WI
Sister Thelma Wiese


Sister Thelma Wiese
1936 - 2019
Sister Thelma Wiese Obituary
Sister Thelma Wiese

Manitowoc - Sister Thelma Wiese, age 82, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Placid Stroik, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday (TODAY), March 22, 2019. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019
