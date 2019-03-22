|
Sister Thelma Wiese
Manitowoc - Sister Thelma Wiese, age 82, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Placid Stroik, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday (TODAY), March 22, 2019. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019