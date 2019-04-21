|
|
Theodore G. "Ted" Larson
Manitowoc - Theodore G. "Ted" Larson, age 89, a resident of St. Mary's Home, Manitowoc, passed away Friday morning, April 19, 2019.
Ted was born February 9, 1930 in Valders, son of the late Thomas and Edna (Schultz) Larson. He was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1948 and attended University of Wisconsin - Whitewater and Manitowoc Business School. Ted served in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War. On March 7, 1953, he married the former Mary Lou Mullins in La Jolla, California. He was the former owner and operator of Larson Bus Service for the Valders School District. Ted was also the third generation of Larson Chevrolet, which began in Valders and later moved to Manitowoc. He always ran a good business and thought of all his employees as family. Ted enjoyed traveling, wood carving, fishing, golf and loved ice cream. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc as well as the Lions Club and Elks Club.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Mary Lou Larson, Manitowoc; three children: Debra Larson, Manitowoc, Nancy Larson, Manitowoc, and Tom Larson, Valders; four grandchildren: Erin (Justin) Strong, OH, Joshua (Brooke) Hack, WV, Andrew (Catherine) Hack, TX, and Kayla (Tim) Niemann, MI; nine great-grandchildren: Malachi, Marina, Elisha and Cora Strong, Brady J. Hack, Larson Hack, Elias and Theo Niemann, and Avery Bland; two brothers-in-law: Larry (Joanne) Mullins, Manitowoc, and Ollie Berge, Sun Prairie. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is further preceded in death by one son: Bill Larson; and one sister: Jeanne Berge.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Rachel Hacker. Ted will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ted's family for a donation of their choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Home and HomeCare Health Services and Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Ted and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019