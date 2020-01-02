|
Theresa H. Gretz
Reedsville - Theresa H. Gretz, age 75, a resident of Reedsville, died unexpectedly on Sunday December 29, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 23, 1944 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Vilas and Lorraine (Scherer) Behnke. Theresa work at several businesses in the area including Michiels Brillion Inn, Brillion Iron Works and the Ariens Co. On July 7, 1990, she married Gale Gretz in Manitowoc. She loved spending time with her family, attending the grand children's sporting events and especially being a great grandma. Survivors include her children, Gary (Regina) Behnke of Potter, Lori (Steve) Hackbarth of Forest Junction, 3 grandchildren, Zeb, Courtney and Jacob, and her great grandson Daniel, 2 brothers, Bill (Janice) Behnke of Reedsville and Joe Behnke of Manitowoc. Preceding Theresa in death were her parents, her husband Gale and a brother Jack. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St. in Brillion. Father Tom Pomeroy will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Reedsville. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020