1964 - 2019
Manitowoc - Theresa L. Horstketter, age 55, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home with her family.

Theresa was born on September 20, 1964 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Jon and Eve Neimer. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1982. Theresa worked in the tax service industry for 25 years until she retired due to illness.

Survivors include her husband: John Horstketter; their children: Emily, DJ and Michael; one granddaughter: Rayne; and one sister: Deb (Jim) Hunt. Many other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one sister: Alicia.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services were held.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019
