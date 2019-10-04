|
Theresa Woitkovich
Manitowoc - Theresa Woitkovich, age 88, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home, with loving family present.
She was born August 3, 1931. The birth of Theresa occurred in a raspberry patch located in the Town of Rietbrock in Marathon County. The berry patch was not far from the 80 acre farm property of her parents, the late Leo and Anna (Trojanowski) Jagodzinski in Poniatowski, WI. Theresa and her 2 older sisters were raised on the farm where a solid work ethic was developed. Mom shared many memories of her years on the farm. She talked of growing up in a home without electricity, running water, or refrigeration and the challenges surrounding that.
Theresa was a graduate of Edgar High School. On September 7, 1953 she married Leon Woitkovich. Leon preceded her in death on June 8, 2003. They were married just shy of 50 years. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Manitowoc where they settled for life. They moved into their newly built home in 1958 where they remained their entire lives. Their home was filled with many personal touches and an abundance of love. It was the place of countless family gatherings throughout the years and where many lifelong memories were made. Most all of these memories involved a delicious meal.
Theresa was an at-home mother (in the early years) while she and Leon raised their six children, she then worked a variety of jobs throughout her long working life. Her first job in Manitowoc was performing simple office duties (clipping obituaries, delivering mail, etc.) at Holy Family Hospital. She then worked as a nurse's aide to provide care in private homes. Theresa's next employment was at Sentry Foods Grocery Store. She continued on into retail where she worked initially at Sears, then at Prange's and onto Younkers where she worked for a remarkable thirty-five years. Theresa loved fashion and was a master shopper with the ability to find the best deals.
Theresa truly enjoyed her working years. Her personal interactions with customers, while assisting them, brought her great joy. It just may be, it was in the store, she was able to polish her gift of gab. Following retirement, she again returned to helping others. Theresa coordinated and provided in-home care to an elderly woman for eight years. Theresa did this until she was eight-one years of age when she truly retired. Thereafter, she continued to be very active, maintaining herself and her home, so very well, until her recent illness.
Theresa had many interests. She enjoyed canning, cooking and nearly non-stop baking which she often shared with others. She found much delight in her many flowers which she enjoyed until her passing. Theresa loved watching the many birds, bunnies, squirrels, chipmunks and butterflies in her yard, this brought her much pleasure.
Theresa most definitely loved spending time with her family as well as many special friends. She was a very caring neighbor and friend to many, always willing to help and take time to visit. She was one of strong faith, always a practicing member of her church. She will be missed by many.
Survivors include her daughter: Lori Woitkovich; daughter and son-in-law: Karen (Kent) Umnus; sons: Jon Woitkovich and Ken Woitkovich; son-in-law: John Hannah, all of Manitowoc; and daughter-in-law: Amy Woitkovich (Bluffton, SC). Grandchildren: Aaron (Heather) Woitkovich (Athens, GA), Michelle (Rob) Tinkham (Appleton), Alex (Koryne) Woitkovich (Two Rivers), Troy Hannah, Lydia (Garrett) Wallander, Travis Bonk and Adam Bonk, all of Manitowoc; as well as eight great-grandchildren; one sister: Lorraine Mosher (Pomona, CA), along with many special nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Theresa is preceded in death by her son: Clark Woitkovich; her daughter: Wanda Hannah; and her sister: Jackie Mroczenski along with other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street), Manitowoc. Entombment of Theresa's cremated remains will take place at Calvary Mausoleum following the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The family would like to thank all of those involved in the care of Theresa while at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Shady Lane Rehab Center and Homecare Health Services and Hospice. Your kindness will not be forgotten. A special thank you to all who reached out to offer kind words, love and support to our mother and family during this difficult time.
