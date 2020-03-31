|
Thomas A. Miller
Two Rivers - Tom A. Miller, age 58, of 1038 31st Street, Two Rivers, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 30th, 2020.
Tom was born in Two Rivers on June 29, 1961 to Donald and Marian (Meyer) Miller, and attended Two Rivers Public Schools. On October 2, 1997, he married Faye Ouradnik in Two Rivers. Faye preceded him in death April 6, 2013. Tom was currently employed with Manitowoc Tool & Machine.
Survivors include one son, Nathan Miller; one daughter, Jenna Miller (special friend, Mitchel Courchaine); his sister, Linda Miller; and two brothers: Rick (Jan) Miller, Dan (Jodi) Miller, all of Two Rivers. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Kris Miller of Pembine; brother-in-law, Dean Ouradnik of Mishicot; and his cat, Heinz. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faye; and one brother, Bob Miller.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, there will be no services held at this time. A service of remembrance will be held at a future date to be announced.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Miller family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020