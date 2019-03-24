|
Thomas A. Piefer
Manitowoc - Thomas Adolph Piefer, age 72 of rural Manitowoc, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Tom was the 3rd son of William and Leila (Otto) Piefer. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1965 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Manitowoc Center for a few semesters before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. Tom served 18 months on the DMZ outside of Hue, Vietnam as a platoon sergeant. He was a caretaker all his life, whether holding a dying soldier in his arms, teaching his children about living from the land, or caring for his vast garden and local forests. Though Tom never sought material wealth, he always shared what he had. He was a spiritual man with a good heart and abiding faith.
After his service, he worked with his father in the construction field in Milwaukee. He then moved to Tacoma, Washington, where he worked as a welder in the shipyards before moving to the Gulf of Mexico, where he worked on the offshore oil rigs. Tom then came home and took a new path to live off the land. He built a log cabin in the woods and started a family. He was well known in the Manitowoc area for having an organic garden where he grew cherry, peach, and pear trees, introduced Chinese kiwi berries to the area, and grew some of the best strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries in the county. He sold the fruits of his labor in Milwaukee at Outpost Natural Foods, locally at Festival Foods, and to friends and neighbors. He touched many lives through the sustainable bounty of his hard work harvesting the land and managing local forests to provide firewood and lumber for others. His passion was being outdoors in his garden or in the woods. He was also an avid reader who loved learning, and he returned to college at the age of 60 to work on a forestry management degree.
Tom is survived by his three children, John David (Bridgette), Chicago, Illinois, Luke Daniel, Brooklyn, New York, and Emma Amanda Rose, (born Maren Piefer), Madison; one granddaughter, Everleigh Rose Emden; and his first grandson to be born in June. He is also survived by his siblings, James (Helen) Piefer, Jackson, John W. Piefer, Manitowoc, Mari (David) Roedig, Manitowoc, and one sister-in-law, Jean Piefer-Cooper, Mount Vernon, Texas. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless good friends and wonderful neighbors.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Leila Piefer, a brother, Dr. Paul A. Piefer, and a sister, Ann Marie Piefer.
Cremation has taken place. A Time of Remembrance will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the All Care Family Center, 925 S. 14th St. Manitowoc. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., at which time those who wish to may share their memories of Tom. A luncheon will follow. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be may be sent to the family at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Tom's name to the or to the family.
Ecclesiastes 3:1 There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:
Hebrews 1:7 In speaking of the angels he says, "He makes his angels spirits, and his servants flames of fire."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019