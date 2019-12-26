Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
1960 - 2019
Thomas A. Thiel Obituary
Thomas A. Thiel

Manitowoc - Thomas A. Thiel, age 59, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.

Tom was born on August 14, 1960 in Manitowoc to Marion (Waack) Thiel and the late Donald Thiel. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1978. Tom had been employed at Weyerhauser / International Paper until his health forced him to retire in 2019. Tom followed in his grandfather Waack's footsteps by smoking fish and other meats. He enjoyed fishing, outdoor activities, and above all, spending time with his nieces and nephews when they would pile on him when he would lay on the floor and also planting pumpkins for all of them to pick. Tom was a member of First German Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include Tom's mom, Marion Thiel, Manitowoc; four siblings, Barb (John) Eichhorst, Brillion; Ken (Lisa) Thiel, Howards Grove; Jeff Thiel, Chicago; and Terry (Kim) Thiel, Howards Grove; nieces and nephews to include: John (Jenny) Eichhorst, Frederick Eichhorst, Aaron (Carolina) Eichhorst, Rachel (Michael) Gehrke, Amber (Rob Ryan) Thiel, Cassandra (Jason) Habeck, Abigail Thiel, Jayme Thiel, and Kara Thiel; great nieces and nephews to include: Samarah, Eliannah, Isabella, Noah, Julia, Luisa, Henry, Margot, William, and another baby expected shortly; also other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Don; and great nephew, Nathan Eichhorst.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Johnston will officiate with burial to take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date. Following the memorial service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Tom's name.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
