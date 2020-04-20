|
Thomas A. Wagner
Manitowoc - Thomas A. Wagner, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 19, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Mathew and Julitta (Bushman) Wagner. Thomas attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1961. He then served in the United States Army. On November 13, 1982 he married Susan M. Rezek at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Thomas was employed with various construction companies throughout the area. He loved his beagles as well as his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife: Susan (Rezek) Wagner; one step-daughter: Linda (Glenn) Vandenbusch; three step-grandchildren: Stacey (Greg) Schroeder, Tori Vandenbusch, and Sydney Vandenbusch; 12 brothers: Peter (Marlene) Wagner, Mathias (Charlotte) Wagner, Anthony (Paula) Wagner, Charles (Kathy) Wagner, John (Cathy) Wagner, Michael (Beverly) Wagner, Nicholas (Kareen) Wagner, Richard Wagner, Joseph (Marie) Wagner, Raymond Wagner, Paul (Penny) Wagner, and Mark Wagner; one sister: Mary (David) Goffard; one brother-in-law: Robert Rezek; sister-in-law: Audrey Johanek; and one special aunt: Lucille Strauss. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mathew and Julitta (Bushman) Wagner; one brother: Philip Wagner; one sister-in-law: Shannon Wagner; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Hugo and Helen (Graycarek) Rezek; three brothers-in-law: Lester Rezek, Daniel Johanek Jr., and Alexander Konieczny; and one sister-in-law: LaVerne Konieczny.
Private family services will be held and Thomas will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020