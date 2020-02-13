|
Thomas Arthur Wallender
December 23, 1934 - February 7, 2020
Tom Wallender, 85, was traded to the angels, passing peacefully the evening of February 7th 2020 at the California Veterans Home in West Los Angeles. His love of polka music, card playing and color commentary on everything from politics to the Packers will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The ninth of ten children of Edward and Theresa Wallander, Tom was born in a sled on December 23rd, 1934 in Cato, Wisconsin, while his parents were en route to the doctor. At 19, Tom left the family farm to join the Air Force, traveling the world as a KC-97 Boom Operator refueling various aircraft. Honorably discharged in January, 1959, Tom returned to Wisconsin where he met and married his wife and best friend, Janice in July 1959 and soon welcomed two sons, Tim and Steve.
Tom worked in the dairy services industry for five years until he and Janice decided to leave Manitowoc for the warmth and sunshine in Chandler, Arizona where his sister Delores lived. Tom then worked at Electric Motor Service and Arizona State University's Electric Shop before starting his own business as the Surge Dairy Supply dealer for Arizona, where he built and maintained over 60 dairy farms.
Tom and Janice's proudest achievement was raising their two sons, who both graduated from the United States Air Force Academy, each serving our country for over twenty years: Tim as a Major in the Air Force Reserves, and Steve as a Lieutenant Colonel and decorated Gulf War veteran, who served as an F-15 pilot and Squadron Commander.
Tom retired and moved to California in 2005. He resided in Sun City Shadow Hills in Indio for 11 years, where he was active in their Men's Golf Association and Veteran's Club. After slowing down a bit, Tom was accepted into the California Veteran's Home of West Los Angeles where he resided since 2017.
A good-natured rowdy, Tom enjoyed his band of brothers at Table 13 and regularly horsed around with the staff - occasionally getting a nurse to polka with him.
Tom is reunited with younger son, Steve who passed away in 2010 and the rest of his family and friendsin heaven. We will all miss Tom's playful, happy spirit.
Funeral services will be held on March 10, 2020 with a Rosary at 9:30 am and Funeral Mass at 10:00 at American Martyrs Church at 624 15th St in Manhattan Beach. Following at 2:00 pm will be internment with Military Honors at the brand new Los Angeles National Cemetery Columbarium on the West Los Angeles VA campus (Constitution Ave. just west of Sepulveda Blvd. near the UCLA baseball stadium).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to support veterans at www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020