Thomas C. Dirkman Sr.
1931 - 2020
Thomas C. Dirkman, Sr.

Manitowoc - Thomas C. Dirkman, Sr., age 89, of Manitowoc, passed peacefully with his loving family at his side on Friday evening, August 14, 2020 at Harbor View Manor Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

Tom was born on June 20, 1931 in Manitowoc, son of the late Thomas and Lucille (Saduske) Dirkmann. He grew up in Manitowoc and was a 1949 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Tom was a United States Air Force veteran, serving from 1951-1955. He participated as a military guard in the inauguration of President Eisenhower. On October 4, 1952 he married the former Delores A. Reif at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mishicot. Tom was the superintendent of Weyerhauser serving for 42 years, retiring in 1992. Over the years he enjoyed his cottage at Lakewood and cutting wood. In his retirement, Tom delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Golden K Kiwanis of Manitowoc.

Survivors include his wife: Delores Dirkman, Manitowoc; his eight children: Thomas (Pam) Dirkman, Jr, Reedsville, Tim (Lori) Dirkman, Manitowoc, Ted (Lisa) Dirkman, Manitowoc, Terese (Todd) Pautz, Manitowoc, Tina (Bob) Peebles, Mountain, Tammy (Jean Yves) Solves, Antibes, France, Mary (Mark) Pajula, Manitowoc, Todd (Sherrie) Dirkman, Mosinee; 20 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Don (Mary) Reif, rural Two Rivers, Rose Marie Schetter, rural Manitowoc, Marlene Keehan (John Wisnicky), Sturgeon Bay, Harvey Dvorak, Mishicot, Diane (Butch) Basken, Manitowoc, Roger (Paula) Reif, Charleston, IN. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Godchildren, and numerous good friends and neighbors He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant grandson: Bradley Dirkman; one sister and brother-in-law: Lois (Gerald) Wojta; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Elmer and Marie Reif; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Loretta (Kermit) Hetue, Bernard (Bernice) Reif, Gerald Schetter, Mardell Dvorak, Gerald Keehan.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 N. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptian with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc, where Military Rites will be accorded.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. The family has asked that everyone wear facial coverings and practice social distancing when possible.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dr. Leikness and the staff at Aurora Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Tom and his family.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
AUG
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

1 entry
August 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will always remember his humorous teasing and how he make us laugh.
Peg Lamping
Family
