Thomas D. Foster
Milwaukee - Thomas D. Foster, 81, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, due to complications of a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Born on March 30th, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI to Chet and Betty Foster. Tom attended
Milwaukee Country Day School (unbeknownst to Tom, he was being taught math and history by his future father in-law Frederick D. Ivins); he graduated from Whitefish Bay High School, '56, and Cornell University,'60, where he earned his BA and MBA degrees.
He worked for several Fortune 500 companies as a successful CPA. Determined to own his own business, in 1982, he purchased a small printing company in Manitowoc, WI, Color Craft Graphic Arts. He turned this small local print shop into a high tech printing and packaging company during his 32 years as president. CCGA earned the Industry of the Year award and Business of the Year from the Chamber of Commerce during his tenure. He felt a deep sense of responsibility to customers and appreciated his team of loyal and talented employees.
Tom deeply loved his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Patricia Ivins Foster. He is also survived by his two children, David Price Foster (Rebecca) and Betsy Foster Swanson
(Steve Andrews), and grandchildren John and Matt Swanson and step-grandchild Eddie Etter.
Tom loved traveling and vacationing with Pat, especially in France and St Bart's, where they studied the french language and culture. He was also an avid reader, and liked WWII history and french literature. When soccer was just starting in the Mequon-Thiensville area he became one of the first select team coaches, coaching both Betsy and David in their youth. He enjoyed watching David, and his grandson's play soccer through their high school years.
Tom's financial expertise, strong ethics and integrity allowed him the opportunity to serve on numerous boards and foundations. Near and dear to his heart were the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Manitowoc Public Library Foundation, Woodland Dunes Nature Preserve, The Landmark on the Lake, and the Milwaukee Art Museum Fine Arts Society.
A visitation and funeral service will be held at St. John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave, Milwaukee on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation at 10:00 am, service at 11. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Milwaukee Art Museum Fine Arts Society, Attn: Catherine Sawinski, 700 N. Art Museum Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or Our Next Generation Tutoring, 3421 W. Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208.
The Foster family would like to thank the many individuals for their compassion at the end of his life at Ascension St. Mary's, Allay Hospice and St. John's on the Lake.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020