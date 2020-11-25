Thomas H. Lalko
Newton - Thomas H. Lalko, age 73, a resident of Newton, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. His journey here on this earth has ended. All is well, and he is with Jesus.
Tom was born on March 6, 1947 in Two Rivers to the late John and Elvira (Zermuehlen) Lalko. He graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1965 and then went on to attend Lakeshore Technical College for auto body repair. Tom enlisted with the United States Army in 1966, was stationed in Hanau, Germany, and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1969. After his service, Tom owned and operated Thor Auto Body and S&C Gun Shop, and finished his working career at Cleveland Auto Sales. On July 11, 1970, Tom married Kathleen Helke at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church. The marriage ended after nine years, but God had a better plan and they reunited in marriage November 11, 1989.
Tom enjoyed grilling food for family and was affectionately named the "grill-master", even grilling in the rain and snow. He also enjoyed shooting, reloading, and hanging out with his shooting buddies. On a daily basis, Tom fed squirrels, birds, turkeys and stray cats as a hobby - eventually adopting many cats into his home as his own.
One of Tom's biggest passions was his strong love of music that started from a young age. He enjoyed strumming his guitar, writing songs, and making music with others. Tom used his music to minister to the lonely and encourage people to a relationship with Jesus. He and his wife Kathy started the music duo called Second Chance in 1998. They sang together in nursing homes and for birthdays, anniversaries, funerals and led worship at their church.
Survivors include Tom's wife, Kathy; two daughters, Joellyn Lalko and Marsha (David) Holtzheimer, all of Green Bay; brother, Dan Lalko, Sturgeon Bay; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis (Jeanne) Helke, Judy Krueger, Mike (Rosy) Helke, Yvonne (Dennis) Kope, Rick (Lori) Helke, and Judy Helke; many nieces and nephews; childhood friend, Jack Haag; special friends, Jeff Stock and Phil Nehrbass; many shooting buddies; all of his singing partners - especially their dear friend, Jane Wojta; many other relatives and friends; and his cats, Two-tone, Perky, and Roofus along with two unnamed outdoor cats. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elvira Lalko; two brothers, Chucky and Johnny Lalko; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clifford and Leona Helke; and brothers-in-law, Lynn Helke and Jerry Krueger.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Tom's birthday, March 6, 2021 at Trinity Alliance Church, 3121 Nagle Avenue, Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefunneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Tom's name which will be used to benefit Trinity Alliance Music Ministry and Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.
Tom's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the 3rd floor nurses and doctors in Intensive Care at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. They also want to thank everyone who sent their love and prayers on their behalf.
Those who know Tom well know that he wrote lyrics to over 100 songs, some original and some parodies. Years ago, he penned the words: "How I love to imagine my heavenly home, how I'll walk down the streets of pure gold. How I'll sing with the saints in their eternal praise and I'll tell you I'm ready to go". Tom was truly ready to go and we know he is with Jesus. For anyone reading this, Tom would be honored to share the songs he wrote and sang with Kathy in the form of a CD. They tell the story of how you, too, can know Jesus. Please contact 1998secondchance@gmail.com if you would like a CD. He always hoped to change a life, maybe it is yours.
