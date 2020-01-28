|
Thomas H. Steltz
Two Rivers - Thomas H. Steltz, 82, of Two Rivers passed peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and five adoring children. Tom was born on February 24, 1937 in Milwaukee. He married his high school sweetheart, Ginger Birr on May 17, 1958 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers; he spent a short time at college when he and Ginger realized they couldn't be apart. From the beginning, their marriage was a true team effort as they walked shoulder-to-shoulder, hand-in-hand through all of life's celebrations.
Together they had five children: Julie, Ellen, David, Barbie, and John. Tom was blessed with nine grandchildren: Casey, Allison, Danielle, Joshua, Megan, Brooklyn, Dawson, Faith, and Hope. He welcomed four great-grandchildren into this world: Genevieve, Addison, Clayton, and Piper.
Tom owned and operated Steltz Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years in Two Rivers. He was honored and took great pride in serving the residents of the city of Two Rivers and the surrounding area as their plumber. He was an active member at St. Peter the Fisherman and prior, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Next to his deep relationship with the Lord, Tom made family his number one priority. In 2016, Tom was inducted into the Two Rivers Washington High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He looked forward to trips to Door County with Ginger, their time traveling together, and all of the special events they attended for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Shortly after their 25th wedding anniversary in 1982, it was Tom's turn to take over the cooking; soup was a specialty.
Tom enjoyed cooking, time outdoors riding his bike, fishing, hunting, camping, feeding the birds, and gardening. He had a special place in his heart for the Packers, and enjoyed following the Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. Few things gave him more pleasure than spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was generous with laughter, loved to tell stories, and found the joy in each moment of each day.
Tom is survived by his wife: Ginger, his children: Julie Steltz, Ellen (Roger) Daudelin, David (Nancy) Steltz, Barbie Waschbisch, and John (Desiree) Steltz; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his step brother: Albert Fanslau; and Ginger's siblings: Karen (Bob) Strohm, Kay (Ron) Stangel and Roger (Shirley) Birr; along with other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Myrtle Steltz; step-mother: Viola Steltz and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Leonard and Eva Birr.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 31, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers. Concelebrating the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau and the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Friday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Steltz family with funeral arrangements.
The Steltz family would like to acknowledge the compassion and specialized care from his medical team at Holy Family Hospital Manitowoc, St. Vincent's Hospital Green Bay, and Unity Hospice DePere; we are forever grateful for the time you took for Tom, Ginger, and his entire family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020