Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Manitowoc - Thomas J. Brandel, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Northridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Tom was born on July 21, 1940 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late Victor and Elizabeth (Morris) Brandel. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School and attended 2 years at the Manitowoc County Teachers College. Tom served six years with the U.S. Army Reserves. On February 28, 1967 he married the former Mary A. Keller. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2004. Tom retired from Manitowoc Cranes after working 35 years as a welder.

Survivors include his two sisters: Merle Surfus, Manitowoc, Mary Anne (Philip) Baranowski, Green Lake; one brother-in-law: John "Jack" (Shirley) Keller, Manitowoc; and his favorite cousin: Greg Stoeger, Eau Claire. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother-in-law: James Surfus; and his mother-in-law: Betty Keller.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 S. 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans. Tom's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tom's name to the Lakeshore Humane Society, 1551 N. 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI. 54220.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
