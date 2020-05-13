|
Thomas K. Burk
Manitowoc - Thomas Kevin Burk, 57, entered into eternal life on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay, following a lengthy illness.
Tom was born November 1, 1962 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Thomas E. Burk and Dorothy J. (Burke) Burk. Tom attended elementary school in New Castle, Indiana, and then moved with his family to Richmond, Indiana, during his Junior High years. He was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School, Richmond, Indiana, Class of 1981. On June 27, 1987, Tom married his best friend Lori Jo Stigleman from Richmond, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. Burk and Dorothy J. Burk.
In Tom's early adulthood, he worked for Primex Plastics Corporation and Alucobond Technologies, both located in Richmond, Indiana. Later he worked in sales for home improvement companies and also for the Palladium-item newspaper. Tom's real love was teaching the Bible and writing biblical studies. Tom was "Born Again" in Jesus' name in 1985, and in 1986, he felt the call of God on his life to enter into the ministry. Tom ministered in church congregations and Bible conferences throughout the United States and Canada. He was an avid Bible student and teacher. He was a Christian writer, blogger, web designer, and electronic layout designer. Many of his studies have appeared in web articles and in printed matter.
Tom was a talented musician playing guitar, bass guitar, and singing in various musical groups throughout his life. He loved talking with people and was widely known and loved for his abundance of stories and for his infectious sense of humor.
Tom is survived by his wife of 32 years Lori J. (Stigleman) Burk, his son Joel E. Burk, his daughter Carlye J. Burk, all of Manitowoc, one sister Timi Sue (Burk) Matherly of Warner Robins, Georgia, his mother-in-law Barbara A. Stigleman of Richmond, Indiana; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law James and Mary Beth (Legg) Stigleman of Sachse, Texas, along with many other special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends. He is also survived by his cat Pepper and his boxer Murphy.
Memorial services are being planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Abundant Life Church, 1969 Roosevelt Avenue, Two Rivers. Officiating will be Rev. Jesse Lovicott. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremains to take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. An updated obituary will be published in the Herald Times Reporter and aired on the radio stations WOMT & WCUB on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 regarding Wisconsin's protocol for COVID-19 current guidelines pertaining to the status of public attendance for the visitation and memorial service to be held.
Special thanks to the nurses and the doctors at the Aurora Two Rivers Wound Clinic. You all provided many bright spots in Tom's life during his many visits over the last several months and years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, 40 Garvies Point Road, Suite D, Glen Cove, NY 11542. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 13 to May 14, 2020