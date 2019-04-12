|
|
Thomas K. "Tom" Wondrash
Two Rivers - Thomas K. "Tom" Wondrash, age 74, of Two Rivers, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Tom was born on July 15, 1944, in Two Rivers, son of the late Joseph J. and Florence C. (Gronoski) Wondrash. He attended local area schools and graduated with the Class of 1962 Two Rivers Washington High School. From 1963 until 1969 Tom served with the Army National Guard. In the past Tom worked for GTE, the DNR of Wisconsin in forestry and was a special Warden with Warden Herb Vanderbloomen. He retired from Parker Hannifin as a CNC operator. On July 1, 1977 Tom was married to Jean Karbon-Reindl in Manitowoc. Tom enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and was a former life member of AmVets Post #23 of Manitowoc.
Survivors include his wife: Jean Wondrash, Two Rivers; their five children: Tom (Amanda) Wondrash Jr., Burlington; Tammala "Tammy" (Mark) Juul, Greenleaf; Scott Reindl, Two Rivers; Teresa (Greg) Haupt, Manitowoc; Traci Wondrash, Two Rivers and her special friend: Denny Hagenow; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Jeff (Karen) Wondrash, West Bend; Kristin Wondrash, Las Vegas, NV; one sister: Sandi Lumaye, Two Rivers; one sister-in-law: Carol Houston, WA, mother of his children: Diane Huenik, Plymouth; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Florence Wondrash; one brother: Robert Wondrash; one brother-in-law: Cletus "Henry" Lumaye; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Norman and Jeannette Karbon.
A Memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers. The Rev. Kim Henning will officiate with private burial of his cremated remains at the Branch Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019