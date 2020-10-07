Thomas M. Powers
Cleveland - Thomas M. Powers, 78, passed away on September 28, 2020 with his loving children by his side.
Tom was born on July 14, 1942 to the late Harry and Isabelle (Malone) Powers in Janesville, WI. Upon graduating from Fort Atkinson High School, Tom enlisted in the United States Army and was proud to serve his country with the 82nd Airborne Division. After his service, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. On May 9, 1964, Tom married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Shirley (Hartwig) at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. They were wonderful parents and together they raised six children.
Early in his career, Tom worked for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as a store manager followed by a territory manager. In 1972, he proudly opened his own business and first store in Manitowoc, WI with his brother Mike. Tom owned Powers Tire Center, Inc., for the past 48 years and worked tirelessly over the years to support his business and family. He was a lifelong Packer, Badger and Indy 500 fan, and also an avid horse racing fan who really enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup races over the past 50 years. Above all, Tom's greatest joy was his family and the time he spent with them.
Tom will forever be loved by his children, Tracy (John) Fenlon, Valders, Thomasina (Jim) Berner, Greendale, Tom (Tami) Powers, Manitowoc, Joe Powers, Manitowoc, Valerie (Keith) Klein, Manitowoc, and Seth Powers, Manitowoc; grandchildren, Forrest and Ireland Fenlon, Mackenzie Powers, Maverick and Maximus Berner, and Jhett Powers; brothers, John (Peggy) Powers and Mike Powers, sister, Cathy Powers, brother-in-law, Dick Meier, and sister-in-law, Lu Powers. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Harry and Isabelle; sister, Betty Meier; brother, Richard Powers and sister-in-law, Sandy Powers.
Private family services will be held at the Calvary Chapel Mausoleum with entombment to follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.