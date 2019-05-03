|
Thomas M. "Tom" Tadych
Manitowoc - Thomas M. Tadych, age 64, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Tom was born on October 17, 1954 in Manitowoc, son of late Joseph and Marcella (Walters) Tadych. He attended Roncalli High School and then Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduating in 1972. Tom was an avid golfer and competed in several state golf tournaments. He also enjoyed all other sports, and always rooted for the Wisconsin Badgers. Tom even painted his living room red. He explored several career options before becoming a realtor, and creating his own company, Independent Realty. Tom had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest. Everyone always saw his jovial spirit in everything he did. He always had a story to share or something funny to make you laugh. Tom loved his family, especially his Mom and Jack, and always looked forward to the family gatherings. He had a place in his heart for those with a need. Tom always wanted to brighten their day. He had a knack for teaching people. Just recently, Tom taught Deb how to play cribbage, and he let her win once in a while, too. He loved kids. Probably because Tom was a kid at heart himself.
Survivors include his Fiancé: Debra Sukowaty, Manitowoc; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Joseph Tadych, Manitowoc; James (Judie) Tadych, Manitowoc; six sisters and four brothers-in-law: Marion Lindholm, Manitowoc; Margaret (Malcolm) Shaw, Manitowoc; Lorraine (Roger) Oswald, Manitowoc; Nancy (Gary) Orth, Manitowoc; Germaine Miles, Appleton; Ann Murray, Sheboygan; Tom also had a special place in his heart for Deb's family: Amy, Joe and Sawyer Borchardt; Jennifer Sukowaty and Tristan; Kay and Blane Knutson; Luke and Stephanie, David, Hannah, Gabby, Renee, Anton, Jerry and Jeri Sukowaty; Stan and Laurie Sukowaty; his beloved kitten: Lilly, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: John "Jack" Tadych; two sisters and four brothers-in-law: Janet (Wally) Haske; Shirley (Hal) Reinke; Robert Lindholm; Thomas Murray.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. A luncheon will follow in the All-Care Reception Center adjacent to the Pfeffer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Tom's name. The Jens, Reinbold & Pfeffer Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 3, 2019