Thomas Martin Rappel

- - November 26, 1932 - April 22, 2019

Tom Rappel passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on April 22, 2019. He was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Tom was an avid golfer and was very proud of the fact he had hit a hole in one 3 times.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty (Brunmeier) Rappel, sons; Paul and Brian (Cindy) Rappel, sister; Eunice Pekarske, brother-in-law; Jim (Karlene) Brunmeier, sister-in-law; Pat Broecker, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the River Valley Hospice team as well as Global Care Facility for their kind and compassionate care of Tom.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2019
