Thomas R. Domek
Manitowoc - Thomas R. Domek, age 88, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc.
Tom was born on March 29, 1931 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Florian and Caroline (Emmert) Domek. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 12, 1950 until October 11, 1953 with a tour in the Korean Conflict. On April 9, 1956 he married the former Marie Kostechka at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reedsville, WI. They lived in Mount Prospect, IL. for 31 years. Tom retired April 1, 1988, after 29 years as a Market Manager for Jewel Food Stores in Chicago, IL. After retiring they moved to Florida and lived in Brooksville for 22 years after which they moved to Manitowoc. They raised three wonderful children, the joy of his life. He was a Catholic by faith and was a head usher at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill, FL. Tom also volunteered at Brooksville Hospital and Brooksville Elks Lodge. Even as his health failed, his sense of humor never did. His was a life well lived. Tom loved to travel and over the years he and Marie traveled the globe.
He is survived by his spouse of 63 years: Marie; two daughters: Mary Voth, Springfield, Il., Julie (David) Bryce, Houston, TX; Thomas S.(Carmen) Domek, Lake Havasu City, AZ; and many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother: Donald Domek.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Gerald Foley with entombment of Thomas' cremated remains to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth, where military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Drews-Bleser Post #88.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfunearlhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Domek family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at The Villa for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 10, 2019