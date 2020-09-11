Thomas R Funk
Two Rivers - Thomas R. Funk, age 69 of Two Rivers, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, with loved ones at his side.
Tom was born in Two Rivers on June 9, 1951 to Norbert and Marie "Mamie" (Huss) Funk. He attended Mishicot Public Schools, graduating from Mishicot High School with the class of 1969. He then furthered his education at Lakeshore Technical College, earning a degree in drafting. Tom worked at Hamilton Mfg./Thermo Fisher Scientific for 37 years until his early retirement. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, reading, and time spent with family & friends.
Survivors include a very special friend, Elsie Korinek of Kellnersville; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Janet Shaw of Mishicot (special friend, Mike Franz), Ruth (Brian) Marcelle, Helen (Arthur) Haese, all of Two Rivers; one sister-in-law, Nancy Funk of Two Rivers; two aunts; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Mamie Funk; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Robert Funk, and Harold (Nancy) Funk; and one niece, Cindy Schwerma.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19th at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the service, with entombment of his cremated remains to be held at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, especially Jeremy for the wonderful, compassionate care given to Tom.