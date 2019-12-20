|
|
Thomas R. Pfefferkorn
Manitowoc - Thomas R. Pfefferkorn, age 66, of Manitowoc, passed away early Thursday morning, December 19, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Tom was born on October 25, 1953 in Manitowoc, son of the late Leland and Dorothy (Risch) Pfefferkorn. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1971. Tom then graduated from UW Milwaukee with a degree in Architecture. He worked for Powertek Engineering and Zimmerman Architectural until his retirement. Tom was a past member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his two brothers: James Pfefferkorn, Manitowoc, David Pfefferkorn, Manitowoc; one aunt: Georgianna "Trixie" Risch; dear friend: Katherine Fullhart, Mount Juliet, TN; four godchildren: Sabrina (Jordan) Darden, Joshua Fullhart, Lucas Fullhart, Faith Fullhart, all of Mount Juliet, TN, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Leland and Dorothy Pfefferkorn; one dear friend; Phil Fullhart.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at the Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel, 1500 Highway 310, Manitowoc. Rev. Carly Kuntz will officiate with inurnment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the chapel on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:00 a.m. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019